‘A Study of Fear’: A dark comedy with a light touch

Dagman has brought a lightness of touch to the play. He was clear that the play should not be perceived as a ‘victim’s point of view’. To kick start the process of putting the performance together, he got numbers of 30 to 40 people—some that he had worked with earlier and others suggested by Thespo. He then sent specific scenes to them, inviting the people to come and read with him. “Certain reactions were common to most. People, who claimed to have had liberal upbringings, were not aware of many customs and observances in an average Muslim household. Also, it never struck them that something like this could be dealt with and understood with a sense of humour," he adds. The marriage of these two large thematic ideas to achieve a dark comedy was interesting to all those who read the play.