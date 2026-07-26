‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’: Comedy series is quietly critical of education system

The school at its centre is anything but ideal. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya looks like every government school that has long stopped expecting miracles. Underperforming and underfunded, it lumbers along under the stewardship of principal Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), a well-meaning, cricket-loving headmaster more interested in giving everyone a fair chance than chasing rankings. When he learns that the principal of the state’s top-performing school in the annual Board examinations will be rewarded with a government-sponsored training programme at Cambridge University, Gyaneshwar gets just the motivation he was missing. His dormant ambition is given a jolt, and a quest for professional validation also acquires a more personal dimension.