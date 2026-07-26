‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’: Comedy series is quietly critical of education system

Schools have long served as fertile ground for stories, but few recent series have captured the joy, absurdity and quiet idealism of a government school quite like Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Sharing the gentle spirit of Panchayat and Gram Chikitsalay, this easygoing seven-part show is funny, sharp and only occasionally sermonises.
Schools have long served as fertile ground for stories, but few recent series have captured the joy, absurdity and quiet idealism of a government school quite like Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Sharing the gentle spirit of Panchayat and Gram Chikitsalay, this easygoing seven-part show is funny, sharp and only occasionally sermonises.
Created and executive-produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the Posham Pa Pictures banner, the Hindi-language Prime Video comedy feels like a natural extension of the storytelling both have come to be associated with through shows such as Maamla Legal Hai and Home Shanti. Saxena has also helped shape the observational worlds of Gullak and Kota Factory. This latest series brings a similar specificity and humour to a struggling government school in the Delhi region. Sarkar and Saxena also pop up in brief cameos.
Created and executive-produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the Posham Pa Pictures banner, the Hindi-language Prime Video comedy feels like a natural extension of the storytelling both have come to be associated with through shows such as Maamla Legal Hai and Home Shanti. Saxena has also helped shape the observational worlds of Gullak and Kota Factory. This latest series brings a similar specificity and humour to a struggling government school in the Delhi region. Sarkar and Saxena also pop up in brief cameos.
The school at its centre is anything but ideal. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya looks like every government school that has long stopped expecting miracles. Underperforming and underfunded, it lumbers along under the stewardship of principal Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), a well-meaning, cricket-loving headmaster more interested in giving everyone a fair chance than chasing rankings. When he learns that the principal of the state’s top-performing school in the annual Board examinations will be rewarded with a government-sponsored training programme at Cambridge University, Gyaneshwar gets just the motivation he was missing. His dormant ambition is given a jolt, and a quest for professional validation also acquires a more personal dimension.
Written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava, the script finds comedy in language as much as in situations with dialogue overflowing with puns, wordplay and linguistic flourishes. Ordinarily, relentless punning might become tiresome, but it only sporadically feels forced. For the most part, the series has an easy, conversational rhythm. One of its funniest creations is Hansraj (Abhimanyu Singh), the fiercely purist Hindi teacher whose devotion to the language extends to naming his daughters Sangya (noun) and Kriya (verb).
Kay Kay Menon’s comic timing is impeccable as the fumbling, bumbling, cricket-loving Gyaneshwar who believes everyone deserves a chance to bat, both on the field and in life. Menon never overplays the character’s earnestness and though Gyaneshwar is prone to naivety and easily mislead, his optimism is quietly infectious. Like his character, Menon leads the ensemble from the front.
Gyaneshwar schemes to rally his staff to push up grades, thereby improving this underdog school’s rankings, while overcoming myriad challenges. His principal adversary comes in the form of Archana Puran Singh, who is in terrific form as Urmila, the sharp-tongued aide to local politician Goldy (Deven Bhojani). Nursing a long-standing grudge against Gyaneshwar, she relishes every opportunity to derail his plans. Singh strikes just the right balance between antagonist and comic foil, never allowing the character to become a caricature, eventually remembering the value of education.
The supporting cast of teachers brings distinct personalities to the staff room. The pragmatic and righteous mathematics teacher Kanchan (Prasanna Bisht) provides a neat counterpoint to the stern Hindi teacher. A painfully shy biology teacher, Mrs Sharma (Annapurna Soni) devises increasingly inventive ways to overcome her awkwardness while talking about menstruation and reproduction. Shiney (Ajitesh Gupta), the dyslexic English teacher, repeatedly hustles to bolster the school’s budget. The do-gooder counsellor Mukul (Naveen Kasturia) juggles his own challenges as the single parent of a teenage girl. These quriks and personality traits make every staff member tangible.
Equally impressive are the young actors and kudos to the casting team for this collective of children. Whether they are toppers, underachievers or simply trying to navigate another school day, they behave like children rather than miniature adults written to deliver punchlines or life lessons. Their friendships, anxieties and small triumphs lend the series much of its authenticity.
Beneath the humour sits a quietly critical and concerned view of the education system. It shows how schemes intended to encourage girls’ education can be manipulated, questions corporal punishment, champions idealism over connivance, and spotlights political interference in education, from attempts to rewrite history to the subtle shaping of young minds. A seemingly innocuous clerical error serves as another reminder of how bureaucracy can alter the course of a child's life. Yet the series never becomes overly preachy or poignant. It trusts viewers to connect the dots, allowing its observations to emerge naturally from the story.
The humour isn’t directed at struggling students, overworked and underpaid teachers or government schools themselves, but at bureaucracy, parental disinterest, ego and the absurdities of the system. Even its sharpest observations—such as the misuse of public resources by public servants—are delivered with affection.
Director Himank Gaur (Lukkhe, Taaza Khabbar) deftly pieces all these quirky characters, challenges and chaos into a cohesive whole. Beneath its stream of puns, memorable characters and laugh-out-loud moments this is a series that questions authority, celebrates kindness and finds hope in surprising places. It slips sharp observations into big laughs and quiet moments alike.
‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’ is on Amazon Prime.
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