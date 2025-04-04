‘Adolescence’ and the limits of oners

One thing that separates the casual film watcher from the more obsessive sort is how quickly they realise they’re in a oner. For those whose life is cinema, the absence of cutting jumps out because they’re so attuned to where a cut would normally occur, where the camera would stop moving. Even before they register it as a one-take, they feel it in their bones.

Adolescence is a four-episode series about a shocking tragedy involving students at an English high school. A 13-year-old, Katie, is stabbed on a street at night; the prime suspect is Jamie (Owen Cooper), a boy in her class. Before long, he’s charged with her murder. The series takes us through the investigation and the aftermath, told through several points of view: Jamie’s classmates, the police, the psychologist tasked with giving an assessment of Jamie, the boy himself, and, in the heartbreaking final episode, his sister (Amélie Pease) and parents (Stephen Graham and Christine Tremarco).

Released on 13 March on Netflix, Adolescence quickly became a word-of-mouth hit. A lot of the discourse surrounding it has been about the devastating effects of the “manosphere" on young male minds (you can read Shrabonti Bagchi’s eye-opening piece published in March last year in Lounge about the movement in India). In this piece, though, I’d like to focus on the decision by the show’s creators, Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, and director Philip Barantini to present each episode as a single continuous shot.

The obvious reason to try this, despite all the difficulty it entails, is that it’s a clutter-breaker, a way to keep the show from moving out of the Netflix carousel and getting lost. This is, after all, a kitchen sink drama with only one recognisable face in Graham. It’s bleak and upsetting, but the constant movement of camera, actors and setting makes it kinetic at the same time. The initial two episodes in particular are tremendous technical feats. In the first, the police break into Jamie’s home, arrest him and take him to the police station, followed by his frantic parents. We stay with the action the whole time, from home to car to station, without a pause.

Why do filmmakers use long, uninterrupted takes? For one, they’re a challenge, and a way for directors to show off their control and prowess, no matter that all the departments need to be working seamlessly for even a simple one-take to happen. But they also fulfil varied storytelling needs. They can be chaotic and thrilling (the incendiary opening of Athena), sweeping and lyrical (any film by Max Ophuls), or quietly immersive (Yasujiro Ozu’s tatami shots). Yet, with the advance of digital shooting, editing and correction, extended one-takes became a lot more feasible—and commonplace. Instead of single-take scenes, we started seeing “films in a breath": whether genuine one-shots like Russian Ark or Victoria, or stitched together to look like one (Birdman, 1917). You increasingly see them on streaming shows as well; apart from Adolescence last month, The Studio also debuted a one-take episode. It’s still a neat trick, but one that’s lost its novelty.