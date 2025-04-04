‘Adolescence’ and the limits of oners

A key aim of single-take scenes is to keep the audience trapped in a moment, allowing them to stick with a character or an emotion or piece of action in a more life-like fashion. But when the focus jumps characters and settings—as happens through the first, second and fourth episodes of Adolescence—the effectiveness of the uninterrupted take is hampered. If we followed Jamie through the first episode, it might have served the storytelling better. Instead, as the focus jumps from character to character and we’re led in and out of rooms, I found myself wondering about the shooting process itself, which is never a good sign. I kept imagining the directors and camera operators and actors problem-solving—we’ll be shooting from here, then you move aside and the camera will exit through that door, where it’ll follow the social worker…