‘Adults’ really gets the vibe of young recklessness

This brings me to Adults, a smart and snappy comedy that really gets the vibe of young recklessness. The series—created by Ben Krokengold and Rebecca Shaw, and streaming in India on JioHotstar—is now in its second season, and somehow this feels like a better time to get to know the gang. The first season was a blast, but it felt raw and unformed, like cookie-dough. Its first episode (which has now been made into the second episode) started off in gloriously bad taste, promising an It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia for a new generation which Adults, all quips and sarcasm and self-deprecation, really was not. It felt bright and clever, but not distinctive enough.