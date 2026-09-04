‘Adults’ really gets the vibe of young recklessness

The 20s feel like a superpower.
When I look back on my mid-20s as a 40-something writer, I feel awestruck by the sheer recklessness and invincibility of those postgraduate years. Life was not only significantly ad hoc, pinballing from ill-advised impulse to impulse, but also lived without physical consequence. The body, mighty and un-hungover, bounding from one shenanigan to another with the occasional bruise that was immediately shrugged off, made it through without having to think about what it was going through. That unmoustached young man sometimes feels like someone else entirely.
Actually, let me amend that: its consequences, I realise as I embark on my routine of morning stretches that enable me to get out of bed without (much) creaking and sighing, are now. The body is cashing its cheque. If only I knew then what I do now, I tell myself, thinking of mistakes made and misadventures that should never have been…
And yet. The whole point of being young, dumb and broke—as the infectiously addictive Khalid song goes—is to not care about what anyone has to say, least of all an older version of yourself.
This brings me to Adults, a smart and snappy comedy that really gets the vibe of young recklessness. The series—created by Ben Krokengold and Rebecca Shaw, and streaming in India on JioHotstar—is now in its second season, and somehow this feels like a better time to get to know the gang. The first season was a blast, but it felt raw and unformed, like cookie-dough. Its first episode (which has now been made into the second episode) started off in gloriously bad taste, promising an It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia for a new generation which Adults, all quips and sarcasm and self-deprecation, really was not. It felt bright and clever, but not distinctive enough.