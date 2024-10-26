‘Agent of Happiness’: A documentary questions if Bhutan is a happy country

In the late 1970s, the king of Bhutan coined the term “gross national happiness". GNH parameters are used to measure progress, well-being and happiness, placing their importance over economic pursuits alone. This programme has been pivotal in shaping development policies and governance in Bhutan, a landlocked nation in eastern Himalayas that is often ranked as one of the happiest in the world. Happiness surveyor Amber Kumar Gurung of the Happiness Centre is the subject of a new documentary, Agent of Happiness (in competition at the MAMI Mumbai film festival 2024).

The English-Nepali-Dzongkha language film, co-directed by Arun Bhattarai from Bhutan and Dorottya Zurbó from Hungary, opens with picture postcard images of a cow relaxing in a verdant field, cylindrical prayers wheels, and traditional houses sheltered by mountains. We meet Amber as he cares for his aging mother, who urges her 40-year-old son to marry so he has someone to look after him. At work, Amber takes part in a training session for the GNH survey. The extensive form includes 148 questions across nine categories. Amber and his colleague Guna Raj Kuikel set out in a car, listening to old Hindi film songs, discussing Amber’s love life as they travel through the villages recording data.

The survey captures data on the number of cows, goats, sheep, tractors, cars owned; calculates a sense of compassion, connection to nature, trust in neighbours; measures living standards, sense of karma and work-life balance, among other things. The surveyors also ask if the person feels jealous, selfish, depressed, sad, etc. When asked if she is aware of the significance of the survey, a woman describes it as “when governance and individual well-being go hand in hand". Bhattarai and Zurbó were shooting their previous film in eastern Bhutan about seven years ago when happiness agents walked into the house of one of their subjects. “We immediately got close to Amber, because he was very funny and such a great listener. At that time, we didn’t have any intention to make this film. Later, when we decided to do the film, we remembered him. That’s when we found out that he’s also in search of love. We thought this is a great premise for a film," says Bhattarai.

