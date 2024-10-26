‘Agent of Happiness’: A documentary questions if Bhutan is a happy country

For many of the characters spotlighted by the filmmakers, interpersonal relationships and family form the greatest source of happiness or grief. Bhattarai said that the people of Bhutan appreciate this survey and the government’s initiative of aiming for happiness. “They take the survey positively and seriously," he said, adding that, for many, the two-hour visit by the surveyors who take time listening to answers to 148 questions was “like therapy". He cited the example of the 17-yearold daughter of an alcoholic mother. “It was almost like she was waiting for someone to come to the house and ask the questions so that she could pour her heart out, because she couldn’t say those things to her mother. Of course, you can question whether these statistics are accurate, because happiness is such a subjective thing."