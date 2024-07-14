Airplane Mode by Shahnaz Habib: Why be a traveller, choose to stay home
SummaryShahnaz Habib describes wanderlust as a consumerist idea, and travel an exploitative concept made possible by colonialism
About 1.3 billion tourists around the world travelled internationally last year—that’s roughly the population of India making their way across the world to take in the sights, experience new cultures and bring home happy memories. This year, summer travel has increased about 40%, business dailies report, alongside headlines about increasing visa rejections and rising airfares. Concurrently, there is news of weary, angry residents in Barcelona spraying tourists with water pistols, Venice introducing an entry fee for day-trippers, and Kyoto limiting tourist access to its historical Gion district. The French tourism minister announced plans to prevent overtourism in landmarks such as the heritage Mont-Saint-Michel monastery in Normandy and the Channel beach in Étretat (suddenly on the tourist map after the Netflix series Lupin was shot there), even as Paris gears up for about 15 million visitors for the Olympics later this month. At home, Tamil Nadu introduced permits for tourists wanting to visit its overburdened, fragile towns in the Western Ghats, in Nilgiris and Kodaikanal. Goans have long demanded curbs on untrammelled tourism which impacts their environment and makes their cities and villages unliveable. Heat waves, traffic jams, litter and water shortages have made Himalayan towns less than idyllic in the summer.
Despite the benefits to the local economy, everywhere there seems a backlash against the heavy toll of overtourism—crowding, the stress on resources and infrastructure, higher rents for locals, and often, unfortunately, a lack of respect for the local culture and ecology. Tourism has become increasingly stressful—whether one travels or one stays home. Reading Shahnaz Habib’s Airplane Mode: A Passive-Aggressive History of Travel in this context is truly an education, making one question more than ever the need to travel regularly, see new places and collect experiences as if they’re fridge magnets.