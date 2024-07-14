Airplane Mode by Shahnaz Habib: Why be a traveller, choose to stay home

Also read: 7 essential travel tech items to pick for your next trip

Born in Kozhikode in Kerala, brought up in Ernakulum, now a US citizen, a resident of Brooklyn in New York, a practising Muslim and married to an American citizen, Habib reflects on the many contradictions of this multifaceted identity, never shying away from calling herself out. She is at once immigrant, traveller, resident and tourist. Her father, who hates travelling, preferring to read about the world rather than see it, is the main source of inspiration for this exploration of what it means to travel. When he does visit her in New York or her brother in Dubai, he chooses wandering through local markets over visiting monuments. As she realises, from conversations with her father, from aimless meanderings around her once-new neighbourhood of Brooklyn, from reading, and of course, from travelling, there are many ways to travel. Travel, we are constantly told, makes us better human beings, yet we rarely reflect on the many downsides of roaming the world, the essential inequities that enable us to do so, and what really constitutes true experience and understanding of people and societies. “We are led to believe that cosmopolitanism comes from tourism," she writes, “…but, in fact, migration and minorityhood is a more effective education in worldliness".