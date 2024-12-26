Poetry lessons from Charles Darwin

One of my favorite poems in this collection is Darwin, which describes an experiment carried out by the scientist, when he made three of his children stare at the sun to study what he called ‘grief-muscles’ on their faces. Talk to me about Darwin the scientist and the literary figure.

I wished to see ‘grief’ from many disciplinary lenses. I went wherever that word took me. One of the places it took me was to chapter seven of Darwin’s The Expressions of the Emotions in Man and Animals, the one which dealt with “low spirits, anxiety, grief, dejection, [and] despair." I was interested in what those who are not poets said about grief. Increasingly, I found our paths and aims crossed more often than I would have imagined. An evolutionary biologist was just as much trying to wrap his head around grief as I was. Doing strange experiments to understand it, its effects on us and its physical shapes. His tools and methods were different and poets were more ready to acknowledge an impasse in their findings than Darwin was, but we were navigating the same field. This moving through different disciplines was also one of the means through which the risk of self-indulgence was aimed to be avoided in a book that so closely tracks a moment of grief.