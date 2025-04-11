What to watch this week: ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’, ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’

Alappuzha Gymkhana A group of young men take up boxing to make it into college through the sports quota, but find the going tough as they advance. This Malayalam comedy-drama is by Khalid Rahman, director of Thallumaala, the most nimble and joyous of modern Indian action films. Starring Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Redin Kingsley and Sandeep Pradeep. (In theatres)

A still from ’G20’.

G20 Viola Davis, a rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) winner, opts for something lighter than usual, starring in what promises to be a satisfyingly silly summer action movie. She plays US President Danielle Sutton, who’s attending the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa. When the gathered world leaders are attacked and taken hostage by a terrorist outfit led by Rutledge (Anthony Starr, The Boys), Sutton opts to fight back, quite literally. Directed by Patricia Riggen, best known for the 2015 survival drama The 33. Co-starring Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez and Clark Gregg (Amazon Prime)

A still from ’Black Mirror’.

Black Mirror Charlie Brooker’s celebrated sci-fi series returns for a seventh season. The six episodes are all written by him, and star a host of talented actors including Paul Giamatti, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Peter Capaldi, Issa Rae, Awkwafina and Emma Corrin. With series like Severance now operating in the same unnerving space, it’ll be interesting to see the response to the new season. (Netflix)

A still from ’Your Friends & Neighbors’.

Jon Hamm headlines this black comedy series about a hedge fund manager who goes through a divorce and resorts to robbing his wealthy neighbours to maintain his luxurious lifestyle. Created by Jonathan Tropper, responsible for the delicious action series Warrior. Costarring Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman and Hoon Lee. (Apple TV+)