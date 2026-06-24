Alia Bhatt doesn't get her groove back on 'India's Got Latent'

Bhatt, to her credit, has dodged these blades before. Back in 2014, after the nation guffawed at her inability to name the President of India on Koffee With Karan, the actor pivoted cannily to a video by comedians AIB that made fun of her own ignorance by showing her wiping her tears with a credit card and learning about electromagnetism by singing “Faraday Faraday”. This felt quietly revolutionary. At a time when Indian actors didn’t laugh at themselves, it was new for a star to take it on the chin and own the meme.