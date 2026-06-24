Alia Bhatt doesn't get her groove back on 'India's Got Latent'

This week Netflix, a brand that insists on bright-red exclusivity for its streaming content, put out an episode of India’s Got Latent at the same time as the episode hit YouTube. Created and hosted by comedian Samay Raina, the panel show had been cancelled with massive ruckus last year, with unnecessary FIRs and cyber-crime complaints (and death threats) punctuating yet another war between the distasteful and the easily offended. That outrage, based on bad jokes made by a guest, catapulted Raina to national infamy.