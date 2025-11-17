Lounge Loves: ‘All Her Fault’, One Floor Down and more

Losing ‘Mona Lisa’ La Joconde, c’est partie!” was the message that went out from the Louvre on the morning of 22 August 1911. The Mona Lisa was gone! And so was a doorknob but that was discovered a little later. It took a year before the Mona Lisa was restored and in that time the theft made both Mona Lisa and Louvre far more famous than they had been. In his 2023 award-winning book, The Mona Lisa Vanishes, Nicholas Day tells a thrilling story of how the Mona Lisa went missing and its eventual return, weaving in strands of the larger story of Leonardo da Vinci and the painting. It’s a great read for anyone interested in art or art heists. Or in the Louvre, especially if you are following the theft, where in 7 minutes, thieves made away with jewellery worth $102 million. Or if, like me, you’re still shaking your head over the surveillance password being “Louvre”.

—Aravinda Anantharaman

A Corner for Streetwear If you live in Bengaluru, you’ve heard of Neon Market (cafe+boutique), particularly their trippy “disco washroom” that will get even the most reluctant selfie-taker to click a couple of pictures. The hype is real because that was what I did when I visited the place a couple of days back. But the warm Japanese smart toilet aside, my eyes truly lit up when I stopped to browse through their streetwear collection featuring Indian and Japanese brands. There were anime-inspired embroidered and hand-painted jackets, T-shirts, kimono-styled overlays, tops, denim dresses and quirky socks from the American Socks Company. For eyes starved for off-beat, quality alternative wear, this was the kind of discovery that makes one’s heart dance. I walked out of there with a sheer lace varsity T-shirt and a promise to return again.

— Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

The Price of Motherhood All Her Fault dives right in—a woman’s (played by Sarah Snook of Succession fame) five-year-old has gone missing. What follows is a deeper look at the parents’ lives, their siblings and closest friends, unpacking several themes, including unequal domestic contributions and the guilt working moms deal with every day. The supporting cast, including Dakota Fanning and The Bear’s Abby Elliott, is top-notch. I loved Snook and Fanning’s bonding over their husbands’ weaponised incompetence, and that their friendship develops in spite of all the reasons they could be enemies. Even if the ending is a little contrived, the show works because of the finer details and every character in it.

— Dakshayani Kumaramangalam

Do Not Disturb We’ve written about the “grown-up bars” of Bengaluru; intimate spaces that provided a welcome change from the massive microbreweries that were taking over the city’s drinking culture. One Floor Down, which has a minimum age criteria of 27 for entry and calls itself a “Dionysian bar”, embodies this quite seriously. A recent visit there provided more talking points: they give every guest table two cards that can be displayed: “The Curtain” and “Open to be Entertained”. Put the first up and you will be left alone; display the second and hosts will engage you in banter, card games and even, apparently, a mentalist who shows up occasionally. It also lets others know that they can buy you a drink. No one offered, alas.

