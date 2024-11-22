What to watch this week: ‘All We Imagine As Light’, ‘Blitz’ and more

All We Imagine As Light An intimate, stirring film by Payal Kapadia, about two Malayali nurses, Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), living together in Mumbai. Earlier this year, All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix, the second highest prize at Cannes, becoming the first Indian film to do so. In Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi. (In theatres)

A still from 'Waack Girls'.

Waack Girls Six young women in Kolkata form a dance group in a country that knows nothing about their chosen form: waacking. This series is created and directed by Sooni Taraporevala, writer of Salaam Bombay and The Namesake and director of Little Zizou. Co-written by Sooni, Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen. It stars Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah and Achintya Bose. (Prime Video)

Ted Danson in the 'A Man on the Inside'.

A Man on the Inside This new comedy series reunites actor Ted Danson with The Good Place showrunner Michael Schur. Danson plays a retiree who becomes a private investigator in a nursing home. Based on Maite Alberdi’s 2020 documentary The Mole Agent. Also starring Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Stephanie Beatriz. (Netflix)

The film 'Against the Tide' follows the friendship of two Koli fishermen.

Against the Tide Sarvnik Kaur’s Against the Tide premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Vérité. This film follows Rakesh, a traditional Koli fisherman, and his friend Ganesh, who fishes in the deep sea. (MUBI)

'The Merry Gentlemen' stars Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson.

The Merry Gentlemen After Hot Frosty, where an iceman (Dustin Milligan) comes to life, Netflix has added The Merry Gentlemen to its holiday fare. Apart from the standard romance, the films have another thing in common: perfectly chiselled men who are constantly losing their shirt. The Merry Gentlemen stars Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Britt Robertson (Scream 4). (Netflix)

Saoirse Ronan in the 'Blitz'