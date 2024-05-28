The singular achievement of ‘All We Imagine As Light’ at Cannes
Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix win at Cannes stands alone and deserves better than to be appropriated in the name of national pride
All We Imagine as Light wasn’t even supposed to be in Competition at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Payal Kapadia’s film was ‘upgraded’ from Un Certain Regard. The narrative was supposed to be about participation. It was, after all, 30 years since an Indian film was in the running for the Palme d’Or, a stat which says more about Cannes’ incuriosity than about Indian cinema itself. Still, you could see how it was going to go: a respectful one-minute ovation at the end, a smattering of reviews by foreign critics marvelling at how this different it is from ‘Bollywood’, and, a few days later, homegrown op-eds about what this ‘really means’ for Indian cinema.