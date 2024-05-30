‘All We Imagine as Light’ review: Cannes winner is both dreamlike and urgent
Payal Kapadia's Grand Prix-winner is a profound, intimate drama that centres the rich inner lives of three women
Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light opens with the chaos of Mumbai but right away it feels different. There’s a sense of rhythm to the disorder; a confidence in how it’s navigated. There’s also the particularity of the colours and shadows of monsoon season, the charcoal grey skies, the rain-darkened pavement. The montage shuffles quickly from scene to scene, from one life and one story to another, until you notice, with a slow dawning realization as opposed to a jolt, that time has slowed down. Our gaze zeroes in on the pensive and weary face of a woman in a blue sari, holding on to a pole in a train compartment as the landscape speeds by behind her. The scene has a mesmerizing quality; it seems almost as if the woman is riding a merry-go-round, an impression that doesn’t feel quite right given the melancholic expression on her face. By the time we’ve absorbed all this, the pace has shifted again and we’re back in the hustle and bustle of the city.