Is the Kim Kardashian drama 'All's Fair' really that bad?

It may seem like a soft target, I know, to go after a show that has received no positive reviews at all. You might well accuse me of piling on, of kicking a well-coiffed corpse that's already bleeding out. Yet I chose to write about All's Fair out of morbid curiosity, the impulse that makes you crane your neck at a particularly catastrophic car crash. Also, what is the benchmark for labelling a serious “worst drama ever"? Most US & UK critics, after all, don't have to endure the amateurish dreck that Indian critics suffer through, and so, as a seasoned veteran reporting from the trenches of mediocrity, I approached Ryan Murphy's latest travesty with a simple question: Is it really that bad?