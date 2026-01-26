Lounge Loves: Aloka “the peace dog”, ‘Shared Histories’ and more

Walk of Life Aloka “the peace dog”, who is accompanying a group of Buddhist monks walking across the US, has gone viral in the past two weeks, but the tan and white Indie has been on my feed since December. I’ve admired the gentle streetie’s dapper neckerchiefs in a range of colours and styles, often decorated with badges and embroidered with his name. The four-year-old Indie with a heart-shaped mark on his forehead adopted a group of monks and followed them on their 100-day walk for peace across India a few years ago. Aloka is now walking 2,300 miles for peace across the US with them. It’s somewhat ironic that half a world away, a streetie is getting a whole lot of love as an embodiment of gentleness, even as we in India seem irreconcilably divided about treating community dogs and other animals with basic compassion.

—Shalini Umachandran Shared Histories There is nothing like a winter afternoon to walk through Sunder Nursery and then head to the Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Site Museum to soak in a bit of art. The sunken space is playing host to a new show, Shared Histories, curated by Laura Giuliano, an archaeologist and senior curator at the Museo delle Civilta di Roma. On display are 120 artefacts from over 20 countries. With some dating back to 1,500 years, the mix of works bears testament to stories of migration, political and cultural changes, and a fluid flow of wisdom and knowledge through geographies. In a way, it is a pertinent show in present times to look at interconnectedness rather than boundaries. A remarkable work that catches the eye is the funerary figure of a female polo player from the Tang period (7th century) from China.

—Avantika Bhuyan

Miyazaki Coded Everyone and their Vogue-loving grandmother is talking about Naomi Osaka’s fantastical jelly-fish look at the Australian Open. Without knowing who the designer was—it’s Robert Wun—or the inspiration (Osaka’s daughter), I thought of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki’s My Neighbour Totoro. Fans would remember the squishy forest spirit Totoro with an umbrella, and the famous night scene when it protectively stood by the child protagonist and her sister. One of the most touching details on Osaka’s outfit are the butterflies on her hat and parasol. It was an homage to the incident when a butterfly landed on her during a match that she halted to gently put it away. Insert the teary-eyed emoji and pass the tissue box.

—Jahnabee Borah Reel to Real I have often wondered how couples (who are actors) react to each other’s performance on the screen or stage. We recently went for the play The Father by Motley Productions in Mumbai, and spotted Ratna Pathak Shah in the audience. It was quite amusing to watch her as Naseeruddin Shah came on the stage. The play is a touching drama about a father who has dementia, and how it affects the lives of the caregivers, especially his daughter in this case (played by his own daughter and actor Heeba Shah). Pathak Shah, seated at the end of the same row, often smiled or looked grim as her husband went on to deliver a moving performance. Maybe they spoke about dinner on their way back home.

—Rituparna Roy

