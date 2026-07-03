‘Alpha’ review: Alia Bhatt-starrer shows Spyverse needs urgent repairs

I have difficulty buying Alia Bhatt as an action star. She isn’t physically imposing, but there have been plenty of slight fighters; it’s more a question of choreography and conviction. She was terrific as the sister on a mission in Jigra (2024) because you could believe the force of emotion would sweep that character into physical feats that are beyond her. In Alpha, there’s a weightlessness to the fights that’s not just down to all the wirework. Sita is introduced as a wrecking ball who destroys a whole facility of trained soldiers by herself. It just doesn’t seem credible. Her best fight is on a smaller scale, a cramped indoor tussle with Sharvari, who has a dancer’s agility but is distractingly seeking the camera during action sequences. The worst is the Hrithik Roshan cameo, spoiled in the trailer and, frankly, not worth the trouble of keeping secret.