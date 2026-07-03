‘Alpha’ review: Alia Bhatt-starrer shows Spyverse needs urgent repairs

A hostage rescue aboard a ship, reminiscent of NTR Jr’s entry scene in War 2, is an early warning that Alpha has no intention of forging a bold new path. The operation turns out to be a pitch by covert operative Fateh Singh Lakhawat (Bobby Deol) to sanction his top-secret programme. Working with scientist Varghese (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), he’s assembled a unit of highly trained soldiers injected with a serum called ‘Alpha’. You’re probably thinking super-speed, super-strength, some kind of intelligence boost. Instead, the film chooses to underline two specific powers, neither at all exciting: quick recovery from wounds and acute hearing. Oh, and it kills you within months, a shock discovery with repercussions for Lakhawat and Col Kaul (Anil Kapoor), introduced in War 2 as the new R&AW head and a central figure tying together the Spyverse.