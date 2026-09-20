Did foreign capital reshape India’s healthcare?

Ameer Shahul’s third book, The Silent Syndicate, arrives with its thesis in the subtitle—How Big Finance Is Destroying India’s Healthcare—and a prosecutor’s confidence in its pages.
Following Heavy Metal, his award-winning account of mercury poisoning and corporate negligence in Kodaikanal, and Vaccine Nation, a history of immunisation in India, Shahul, a journalist-turned-public policy professional, again marries dogged reporting to argument. The result is an absorbing and meticulously sourced read. But it is also more certain of its villains than its economics quite warrants.
The book is built as a tour of the healthcare sector, beginning with the growth of corporate hospitals in India, most of them led by entrepreneurs who started with the ideal of healing. It opens with KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram, which began, in Shahul’s words, as a “symbol of altruistic ambition” in 2002 before private equity arrived a decade later, first from an Indian and a global private equity fund and later from True North and the US-based Blackstone. He takes readers through similar trajectories of Apollo Hospitals, Medanta, Narayana Health, Manipal and others whose fortunes were built with PE funds. Ranjan Pai-promoted Manipal Hospitals, for instance, was founded in 1961 and had just three hospitals for nearly 40 years until Singapore fund Temasek upped its stake to 59%, helping the group expand to 40 hospitals in the next 20 years.
From there Shahul moves to diagnostics—Dr Lal PathLabs and WestBridge’s early bet, Velumani’s Thyrocare and CX Partners, then Vijaya and Aarthi, all growing with PE money—and on to medical devices, pharmaceuticals, insurers, and finally, the lobbies that grease the machine. It is a comprehensive map, and Shahul draws it well.
The trouble is the moral that the map is asked to carry. Across every segment, Shahul’s recurring evidence is that foreign capital “swooped in.” But private equity in unlisted companies is, fundamentally, a question of who is willing to take a risk at what price. Based on his own facts, Indian capital was repeatedly at the table, only to be outbid most times by foreign investors. For instance, British firm Apax Partners bought Sutures India after US-based TPG Growth and Indian PE firm CX Partners had already been through it, rebranded it Healthium, and expanded it from 50 to 90 countries. When US investment firm KKR paid roughly ₹7,000 crore for the Healthium in 2024, it outbid the Indian ChrysCapital-Mankind combine, which halted at ₹6,500 crore. The opportunity, in every case, was visible to all. But foreign firms valued it more aggressively.
This reframing matters, because “destroying” is a strong verb for what looks, from another angle, like the arrival of capital that Indian investors would not supply at valuations that their competing foreign counterparts were willing to. The sector did not attract serious money even at the close of the last century. When it finally did, capacity multiplied.
One can lament the terms without pretending the alternative—a starved, slow-growing system—was kinder to patients. Shahul’s book, powerful on the last 15 years of frenetic PE activity, is thinner on why domestic capital sat out the decades before or on the network effects that make founders prefer a foreign backer.
The dynamic is more fluid than the book’s alarm allows. In pharmaceuticals, Indian investors and domestic institutions have bought back in as foreign investors exited, raising domestic ownership.
Singular focus
In the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, over the last three years, domestic institutional investors have come to hold a bigger stake than the foreign ones. In Divi’s Labs, the second most valued pharmaceutical company, Indian institutions hold as much as foreign investors. Most of the hospital chains are now listed on Indian exchanges, where ownership will churn for years before it settles. To freeze the picture at a single anxious moment—foreign ownership at its 2024 high-water mark—and call it a permanent “syndicate” is to mistake a snapshot for a destination.
Shahul’s singular focus is the rise of foreign ownership of India’s healthcare. He hardly touches on government actions or initiatives. Where he is truly valuable is in insisting that decisions about Indian care are being increasingly taken in London, Munich and New York rather than in Mumbai or Bengaluru, and in his refusal to let the middle class mistake its own convenience as a sign of progress.
Shahul also argues that wider health insurance coverage in India has not necessarily made healthcare more affordable. Rather, the entry of private equity, global insurers and reinsurers has financialised the healthcare ecosystem, shifting the focus from patients and doctors to return on capital. In particular, he says the entry of global reinsurers starting 2016 has led to tighter underwriting, higher premiums, more exclusions and complicated policy conditions.