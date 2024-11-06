America's greatest President is a fictional one
SummaryWhat makes ‘The West Wing’ truly revolutionary is its refusal to cater to cynicism, instead delivering an unabashedly optimistic view of government
The pilot episode of The West Wing is one of the finest openings in the history of television. Creator Aaron Sorkin catapults us into the action. Sam Seaborn—a brilliant, if slightly dishevelled, White House Deputy Communications Director—wakes up with a woman he barely knows. Still bleary-eyed and half-charmed, he is caught off-guard when she, having accidentally checked his messages, informs him that “Potus is in a bicycle accident." Sam rushes to his feet urgently, while she says, “Tell your friend Potus that he’s got a funny name." “I would," Sam replies, “but he’s not my friend, he’s my boss. And it’s not his name, it’s his title." Vaulting out the door, he shoots her a look: “President Of The United States."