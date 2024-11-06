America's greatest President is a fictional one

What makes The West Wing truly revolutionary, however, is its refusal to cater to cynicism. This is not a show that dips its hands into the gutter to root around for cheap melodrama or scandal. Rather, Sorkin delivers an unabashedly optimistic view of government, where brilliant, passionate individuals strive to be their best because they know they have been given an immense responsibility. It began in 1999, before we lost our faith in “public service" as anything more than a political catchphrase. Here, people chose politics because they believed it could change lives. And Sorkin, with his romanticism and razor-sharp wit, makes us believe it too.