Lounge Loves: Zero-proof beer, Amrapali season and more

A Place of Creative Calm Earlier this month, during a visit to Mcleodganj, I found an oasis of calm in The Other Space: Illiterati Art & Cowork.

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As soon as I entered this cafe-art gallery-co-working space on Jogiwara Road, the noise and chaos of the bustling hill station was left behind. Every part of The Other Space is adorned with an interesting piece of contemporary art. I could recognise the sculptural work from the pottery studios in Kangra’s Andretta artists village. Also on display were visual interpretations of poems by Iranian filmmaker and poet Forugh Farrokhzad. If you come for the art, stay for the food. Savour a cup of coffee paired with a pizza, shakshouka or a special millet bowl while seated in a space that opens up to gorgeous views of the Dhauladhars. You can sit here for hours with a book and watch artists and writers deep in discussion about their craft. —Avantika Bhuyan

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An Annual Ritual Every summer, a box arrives from Kolkata to my Mumbai address. It has mangoes from a friend’s home. After she moved away from home, her father began to courier a few boxes of mangoes for her and her friends. That’s how I was introduced to the Amrapali mango, which has an intense sweetness like no other. It is a hybrid cultivar, a fruit obtained by cross pollinating Dusseri and Neelam. It doesn’t have a strong aroma and its peel is deceptively green. But, cut it open and it yields a rich orange-yellow pulp and the incomparable flavour beats any other mango that I have eaten in Maharashtra. I don’t know if I will ever visit West Bengal during Amrapali season. The only thing sweeter than it is the generosity of my friend’s father. —Jahnabee Borah

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Beer Without the Buzz Zero-proof drinks make me turn my nose up—with good reason. No matter how hard the makers try to convince you that the flavours are the same, the texture and the mouthfeel never match the original. But I recently tried Bière des Amis Blonde 0.0% alcohol-free beer and was surprised by how closely it mimics the real thing—probably because it’s created by dealcoholising beer instead of stopping the fermentation before the sugars turn into alcohol. It’s pleasantly crisp with a mild taste of hops and a light citrusy bitterness. I’m not a convert—especially when there is excellent craft on offer—but if you want to try zebra-striping, this is the closest you’ll get to the clean flavour of beer. —Shalini Umachandran

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A Box Full of Memories Arecent episode of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow featured a gentleman’s prized possession: an exquisite singing bird box, over two centuries old, which he had purchased 18 years ago. The moment he opened the wooden box, a bird with multicoloured feathers emerged, chirping merrily. It reminded me of a jewellery box my father had gifted my mother. Encased in a dark green tortoiseshell exterior, it housed a tiny bird that would circle gracefully whenever the box was opened as Beethoven played in the background. As a child, I would watch in fascination while playing dress-up with my mother’s jewellery. The show’s host asks the man how much he had bought it for: £9,000. “It will now fetch you £20,000,” the host says. But the owner said he would never part with it. Neither would I with my mum’s box. —Pooja Singh

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