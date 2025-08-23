Amrita Mahale’s debut novel, Milk Teeth , was set in Bombay (now Mumbai) of the 1990s. It followed the ups and downs of a close-knit Goud Saraswat Brahmin community in Matunga, a quiet downtown suburb back in the day, through the shifting dynamics of its central characters, Ira and Kartik. Her story went beyond feel-good nostalgia to dive into the impact of economic liberalisation on urban middle-class Indians, the values and morals they shed, and the ones they held on to. In the process, Milk Teeth became a novel about big ideas like the conflict between tradition and modernity, pieced together through small moments of epiphany.

Real Life, Mahale’s much awaited new novel that has been six years in the making, moves away from the earlier terrain. While parts of the story still unfold in cities, Mumbai and Delhi in this case, most of it takes place far above the plains, in the fictional “Mahamaya Valley" in the Himalaya.

Like a good sophomore novel, Real Life tries its best to steer clear of its predecessor and pitches itself as a literary mystery (though it borrows its mode of storytelling through multiple voices from Milk Teeth). This claim isn’t necessarily untrue, but Real Life doesn’t tick the usual boxes of what the reader may understand by a “mystery". Instead, Mahale sticks to her strengths by deciding to focus on her characters—and exploring the peculiar forces that come together to sustain an unlikely friendship.

As the novel opens, the protagonist Mansi is in Jora, a small town in the hills, looking for her friend Tara, a wildlife biologist, who has mysteriously disappeared during a field trip to study dholes, or wild dogs. The two of them have been close since childhood, but their friendship has never not been uncomplicated. To begin with, there was always the gulf of class between their families. Mansi comes from affluent, upper-caste parents. She is on the side of meritocracy in the debate on affirmative action. Her awareness of caste is exactly what you’d expect of people who’ve never had to worry about their caste for a day in their lives.

In contrast, Tara comes from an underprivileged family. Her mother is a domestic worker, her father a driver. She is also one of four siblings, which marks her out as an anomaly at school, where most of her classmates are foster children of the government’s “hum do hamare do (we two, ours two)" family-planning propaganda.

Temperamentally, too, the two women are worlds apart. Tara is unattached, sexually adventurous, independent-minded and fiercely opinionated. Mansi is diffident, conscious of not being conventionally “pretty", and devoted to her husband Sid, who doesn’t reciprocate her gestures. Her in-laws never miss a chance to make a hurtful jibe about her weight and her mother has no patience for her prolonged ritual of solitary grieving in the hills for her lost friend.

View Full Image 'Real Life' By Amrita Mahale, Penguin Random House, 364 pages, ₹ 699.

Mansi’s personal politics can’t hold a candle to Tara’s blazing feminism or integrity either. She is exasperated that a brilliant scientist like her friend should spend her days studying “dogs" in spite of being repeatedly told about the uniqueness of dholes by Tara. Yet, for her part, Mansi enjoys her own job “a lot", even finds it “interesting", although it involves improving “the efficacy of the country’s third most popular fairness cream."

In real life, a friendship such as theirs, forged in the anvil of social and economic differences but cemented by childhood affections, would most likely have died a natural death over the years. But in the more forgiving world of fiction, the two women stay loyal to each other in their own style, loving and hurting one another with equal passion. “Our attention, and our cruelty, are wasted on men," as Mansi reflects, at one point. “Is this why we save our best, our worst, for other women?"

It’s a question that has intrigued great chroniclers of women’s friendships, from Elizabeth Bowen to Elena Ferrante, and given us some of the most absorbing novels over the decades. In Real Life, Mahale tries to decode this age-old conundrum with varying degrees of success. Bravely, she opens the novel with a section where Mansi speaks, addressing Tara in the second person. The ‘you’ voice is always a risky gambit, even for the most accomplished writers. Unfortunately, it turns out to be not the strongest beginning.

For one, Mansi is too flawed and flat a character to pique the interest of the reader. Only later in the novel does she reveal a sinister layer to her personality as Mahale brings in Bhaskar, who is accused of killing Tara. However, by this point in the story, the reader has come to associate Mansi with a steady drone of apology, atoning for all the wrongs she has done towards herself, Tara and, later, towards Bhaskar. Self-centred and sentimental is what she comes across as.

Also Read | Bette Howland, the writer who returned from oblivion

Mansi’s voice is also weighed down by her ponderousness, an excessive need to describe and memorialise all that she sees and feels, a habit that pushes the writing towards purple prose. “I wore those awful nightmares like a shirt of hair," she tells her absent friend. From time to time, some of the other characters are also given to making statements that ought to be banished to the realm of cliches. “Curiosity has served as my compass for as long as I can remember," Tara tells Bhaskar during a heated argument. “But if you can be equally at home everywhere, are you at home anywhere?" Bhaskar says, explaining his decision to quit his job in the US and come back to India. In sharp contrast to the title of the novel, people in real life don’t speak such stilted sentences.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Real Life reads the strongest in the section featuring Tara as the protagonist. With her no-nonsense attitude, a world weariness bordering on melancholia, and an intense need for solitude, she is the most deeply realised character of the three, though Mahale doesn’t quite explore her back story in as much detail as she does with Mansi. Much later in the book, there are glimpses of Tara’s mother’s resolve in the face of tough compromises, but these moments feel like afterthoughts rather than integral to Tara’s emotional history.

In Tara’s section, Mahale’s research into the life cycle and habits of the dholes shines through. She builds a bridge between the human and natural worlds that is poignant and haunting, resting on just the right amount of scientific information to bring strangeness and beauty to the plot. In comparison, Bhaskar’s work with artificial intelligence feels too painstakingly detailed, especially when narrated as an imaginary podcast episode that unspools inside his head.

Admirers of Milk Teeth may still appreciate parts of Real Life, though it is far too chipped, and overwritten, to satisfy as a whole.

Also Read | Jane Austen's novels are both a mirror and a map for Gen Z and millennials