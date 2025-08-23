Mansi’s voice is also weighed down by her ponderousness, an excessive need to describe and memorialise all that she sees and feels, a habit that pushes the writing towards purple prose. “I wore those awful nightmares like a shirt of hair," she tells her absent friend. From time to time, some of the other characters are also given to making statements that ought to be banished to the realm of cliches. “Curiosity has served as my compass for as long as I can remember," Tara tells Bhaskar during a heated argument. “But if you can be equally at home everywhere, are you at home anywhere?" Bhaskar says, explaining his decision to quit his job in the US and come back to India. In sharp contrast to the title of the novel, people in real life don’t speak such stilted sentences.