A ‘Calcutta novel’ that goes beyond the usual clichés

Does every “Calcutta novel” draw on a set of familiar themes? Bhadralok polity. Proletariats of Presidency College who are secretly scions of capitalists. A mansion (always at the epicentre of drama and disputes). Upstairs-downstairs, bickering and meshing. Scandals and silencing. Tagore, Dylan, Mao. Are these tropes inescapable? Or can we call this assemblage a pastiche of a bygone Calcutta (now Kolkata) that conjures history like a pantomime?
It is hard to find definitive answers when it is a novel like Pia Ghosh-Roy’s And I Am the Arrow. Our first introduction to Niyoti, grand dame of south Calcutta’s Chatterjee Mansion, is as a woman who is upper-crust, elitist, fiercely protective of the sanctity of her Dostoyevsky-reading house, which will not be sullied by thumris or what she calls “baiji” music. She reads like a caricature, yes. But not entirely. Not especially to anthropologists of south Calcutta who are likely to see Niyoti as one of the city’s upper-caste “tastemakers”, imagining themselves and their class aesthetics to be the urban incarnate.
Thankfully, the novel, like Calcutta, does not belong to Niyoti alone.
Ghosh-Roy’s deft rotation of the novel’s dramatis personae, who take and pass the baton of the first-person narrative, sustains a continuity among the many women at the heart of the story. These women give the novel its thrilling dynamism. All narrators, except one.
There is Niyoti, of course, the overbearing proprietor of the mansion; Ira, her demure daughter-in-law harbouring a dream to sing, one that is censored but not squashed by Niyoti; Mishu, Niyoti’s granddaughter who has left a man in New York City to come to her ailing grandmother’s side with the angst of a teenage deferred; and, Bani, keeper of Chatterjee Mansion, sparring constantly with Niyoti, and yet her true caregiver, and the mansion’s true custodian.
Had it been just this cast, Ghosh-Roy would have conjured a fine set of narrators to tell a family saga that rests on the shoulders of prismatic, contradictory women. These are fully realised characters, alive or unconscious (Niyoti narrates her sections mostly from a comatose state).
And then, in the pursuit of a gimmick, Ghosh-Roy throws a wrench.
A ghost meanders through the strip of narrators, a spirit, who was once mortal, then was split in two on the railway tracks in Howrah and became “Opor/Neech” (Up/Down). It does not take long to deduce that Opor/Neech are the otherworldly remnants of Rathin, linked to the women above, but, primarily, Mishu’s father and Ira’s late husband.
The ghost exists in the narrative like a one-voiced Greek chorus: addressing the reader directly, a metaphysical meta-literary commentator. It does not haunt the mansion or transcend realms to take a human form, like Beloved in Toni Morrison’s eponymous novel. It is inlaid in the story, like the purgatorial spirits of George Saunders’s Lincoln in the Bardo.
It rears its head like a garrulous, bumbling sutradhar who is undone, unfortunately, by its (and Ghosh-Roy’s) own cleverness. Opor/Neech speaks like he is deconstructing language itself, holding up a thread it has knotted with its own post-mortal logic, delivered like word vomit.
But to what end?
Split spirit
Whenever Opor/Neech appear(s), the sections feel like speed bumps: not propulsive, just nonsense. The Sukumar Ray and Lewis Carroll inflections notwithstanding, when the ghost forgoes the irrelevant pursuit of literary nonsense to fill narrative gaps that might have been possible by a mortal one-piece Rathin, its presence feels more earned, its voice more cohesive. Its surrealist presence plugs what could have been left ambiguous and unknowable, the “open-ended” conceit that makes the literary novel high literature but rarely sates the reader. And when Bani is introduced as a narrator, almost as an afterthought towards the end, the turnstile “/” of Rathin’s otherworldly parts, even the names “Opor” and “Neech”, make so much bittersweet sense that they illustrate the intentionality behind Ghosh-Roy’s conjuring of Rathin’s split spirit.
Ghosh-Roy, like her women, understands the craft of guarding a secret and seeing it to its well-timed reveal. Even Bani’s delayed introduction seems careful and timely. And I Am the Arrow is not a thriller, per se, but it is fertile with traumas endured by its women, around which several secrets have to be orchestrated and ways of living managed.
There is evidence of Niyoti’s childhood assault that makes her a runaway, Ira’s contractual marriage to Rathin that gives way to the fallacies of love and domesticity, Mishu’s childhood bereft of her father, and Bani’s entry into Calcutta and the mansion, preceded by an episode of one operatic loss, and a prelude to another.
The women live in cycles of suffering. And yet, the power of reinvention allows them to recoup the losses they have sustained. This remains the current that runs through the novel, connecting the women, in spite of the ghost, who disrupts the flow, annoyingly, like a garrulous poltergeist.
Even to the trained reader of the Calcutta novel, or to the foreseer of the Bengali melodrama, or to those familiar with the so-called everlasting themes of fiction post-Naxalbari, around which time Rathin’s own grief begins, there is plenty that Ghosh-Roy does to subvert the obvious conjectures as to the plot’s whodunnit or whydunnit or howdunnit elements. Despite the flawed though not entirely unnecessary presence of its ghost, the Calcutta of And I Am the Arrow is of its time, both honouring the pastiche of its urban clichés, and comically, surreally, and tragically mocking their canonisation in the Bengali imagination.
Perhaps Ghosh-Roy feels slightly like Opor/Neech herself: a little part of this caricatured Calcutta, and half outside its perimeter, fencing with the tropes.