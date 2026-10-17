A ‘Calcutta novel’ that goes beyond the usual clichés

It is hard to find definitive answers when it is a novel like Pia Ghosh-Roy’s And I Am the Arrow. Our first introduction to Niyoti, grand dame of south Calcutta’s Chatterjee Mansion, is as a woman who is upper-crust, elitist, fiercely protective of the sanctity of her Dostoyevsky-reading house, which will not be sullied by thumris or what she calls “baiji” music. She reads like a caricature, yes. But not entirely. Not especially to anthropologists of south Calcutta who are likely to see Niyoti as one of the city’s upper-caste “tastemakers”, imagining themselves and their class aesthetics to be the urban incarnate.