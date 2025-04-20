Ang Lee and auteur wuxia: ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ at 25

For such a load-bearing scene, it moves with lightness and grace. A young woman arrives at an inn in a Chinese village. She orders food and wine but is interrupted by a group of men spoiling for a fight. She obliges, slashing and pirouetting until they’re all on the floor. This scene, along with everything else in Come Drink With Me, was a major influence on the modern wuxia film, swordplay epics derived from Chinese history and folklore. While wuxia stories had been adapted for the screen since the silent age, King Hu’s 1966 film was a sensation for producer Shaw Brothers, the midpoint in their pivot from female-leaning melodramas to male-centric martial arts films.

Cheng Pei-pei must have felt a sense of quiet pride seeing Zhang Ziyi lay waste to a tavern in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000). She was the girl with the sword in Come Drink With Me, all of 19, trained as a ballerina. It was her ticket to stardom, even though the genre soon became the province of male action stars (even Chang Cheh’s Golden Swallow, a 1968 sequel to Come Drink With Me, reduced her prominence in favour of male leads Jimmy Wang Yu and Lo Lieh). But Ang Lee was a huge admirer of King Hu, and when he decided to make his first wuxia film, he borrowed freely from the master. If the tavern fight is an update of Come Drink With Me, the spectacular duel in the tall trees is inspired by a similarly buoyant sequence in A Touch of Zen (1971). He also asked Pei-pei to play the supporting role of villain Jade Fox.

Twenty-five years on, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is itself approaching classic status. It was nominated for 10 Oscars—including Best Picture and Director—and won four. It’s a remarkable synthesis of styles, a martial arts entertainer with the emotionalism of a Merchant-Ivory film, built around two romances, one halting and delicate, the other tempestuous and sweeping. Lee based the film on a 1942 novel by Wang Dulu set in the 19th century. When Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat), a master swordsman of the Wundang school, asks his partner Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) to give his prized 400-year-old sword to a benefactor of theirs in Beijing, it sets in motion a series of events. First, Shu Lien meets Jen Yu (Ziyi), a governor’s daughter who’s unenthused about her impending marriage into a wealthy family, but is fascinated by stories of martial artists like Li Mu Bai. That night, the sword is stolen by a masked thief, who fights off Shu Lien and vanishes over the rooftops.