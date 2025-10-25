Why animated horror can get under our skin
Shows about switched identities and friendly ghosts to make you reflect on the psychological effect of the animated horror genre
In the days of cable TV in India, one of my favourite shows was Courage: The Cowardly Dog, which aired on Cartoon Network from 1999. The eponymous dog had a pink body and bad teeth. He was terrified of everything, but always ready to protect his human, an elderly woman named Muriel, who lived in the middle of nowhere with her husband Eustace.