Why animated horror can get under our skin

Parasyte: The Maxim

This Japanese TV show, released in 2014-15, may seem like a parable based on H.G. Wells’ classic novel, The War of the Worlds. An alien parasite species invades the earth, taking over human bodies. Most of them take control of the host’s brain and then use the shell that is the body to prey on other humans. However, in the case of the 17-year-old Shinichi, the parasite is only able to seize his right hand. As a result, he becomes a hybrid of human consciousness and alien superpower, desperate to save his friends and family from harm. Shinichi, who calls his alien invader Migi, is forced to confront questions of right and wrong—such as, why is it okay for humans to turn other animals into mincemeat for food, but wrong for aliens to do the same to humans?