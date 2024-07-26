Anita Desai's Rosarita: A fable about loss and disappearing mothers
SummaryAnita Desai’s ‘Rosarita’ is a powerful new novella on identity and migration, and is narrated with a dream-like vividness and slippery experimental prose
Anita Desai’s 18th book, Rosarita, distils many of the thematic concerns—identity, gender, migration—of her long and august career. Told mostly in the second person, in hundred spare pages and over five chapters, the novella is a quietly powerful collage by the three-time Booker-nominated novelist. The book begins on a park bench in San Miguel, Mexico, and weaves back to New Delhi before moving to the seaside, reading at times almost like a fable. It is the tale of Bonita, a young Indian student who arrives in Mexico, ostensibly to learn Spanish, and is haunted by the parallel journeys of her mother—who, she discovers, might have made a similar trip, decades earlier.