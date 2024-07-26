Anita Desai's Rosarita: A fable about loss and disappearing mothers

“It is as you want: lamplit, the Parroquia before you an imperturbable silhouette against the evanescent stars, the trees still, silent," the narrator says. “Stay still, you tell yourself. Wait, here, now, she will appear and you will see her as she had never shown herself and you had never seen." Of course, it is Bonita herself who we come to truly see, as the story moves forward. The reader gets only flashes of Sarita, Bonita’s mysterious, absent mother, who is woven through the book and given to us in flashbacks. These depict, often, an unhappy marriage as well as sketches from her alleged life as an artist, as imagined in Mexico. Was she really there or is this the alternate life Bonita conjures up, we wonder.