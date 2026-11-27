The world lives in Shillong, and Shillong lives in the world, in this city memoir by Anjum Hasan, which is subtitled Shillong in the World. Several of its old inhabitants who she interviews speak easily of far-flung connections. There were the British, of course—English, Scots, Welsh, Irish—but also others, such as the rulers of princely states who had summer homes in the curiously cosmopolitan hill town in what is now North-East India. Ahmed Hossain, whose family has been in Shillong since it was founded in the 1860s, tells Hasan about these potentates of places such as Dhaka, Manipur and Tripura driving around in cars with just their names on the number plates.