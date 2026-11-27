Jimmy Pariat a.k.a. Bah Bin is sitting in his elegant Shillong living room reminiscing a moment from 1970s Vienna. He’s with his wife at an open-air venue when the band strikes up familiar tunes of Strauss waltzes that they have grown up hearing. They get up to dance. After they come back to their table, they are joined by a New Zealander who had recognized the Khasi jainsem his wife was wearing. The New Zealander had guessed they were from Shillong; she had spent several years in the Khasi Hills just after World War II in a place called Kharang that Bah Bin himself had not heard of.
Jimmy Pariat a.k.a. Bah Bin is sitting in his elegant Shillong living room reminiscing a moment from 1970s Vienna. He’s with his wife at an open-air venue when the band strikes up familiar tunes of Strauss waltzes that they have grown up hearing. They get up to dance. After they come back to their table, they are joined by a New Zealander who had recognized the Khasi jainsem his wife was wearing. The New Zealander had guessed they were from Shillong; she had spent several years in the Khasi Hills just after World War II in a place called Kharang that Bah Bin himself had not heard of.
Ved Dewan, like Bah Bin, lives in Shillong in a house called Mayflower that has been his family home since the 1960s. Born in Rawalpindi in 1923, he had been a witness to historic events in the Royal Indian Navy, before joining the army and eventually winding up in the Assam Rifles, a force with its headquarters in Shillong. Dewan arrived there and met his wife, a local Khasi woman, in 1958. Soon after, they drove in his car from Shillong to Jammu and Kashmir where he had been transferred.
Ved Dewan, like Bah Bin, lives in Shillong in a house called Mayflower that has been his family home since the 1960s. Born in Rawalpindi in 1923, he had been a witness to historic events in the Royal Indian Navy, before joining the army and eventually winding up in the Assam Rifles, a force with its headquarters in Shillong. Dewan arrived there and met his wife, a local Khasi woman, in 1958. Soon after, they drove in his car from Shillong to Jammu and Kashmir where he had been transferred.
The world lives in Shillong, and Shillong lives in the world, in this city memoir by Anjum Hasan, which is subtitled Shillong in the World. Several of its old inhabitants who she interviews speak easily of far-flung connections. There were the British, of course—English, Scots, Welsh, Irish—but also others, such as the rulers of princely states who had summer homes in the curiously cosmopolitan hill town in what is now North-East India. Ahmed Hossain, whose family has been in Shillong since it was founded in the 1860s, tells Hasan about these potentates of places such as Dhaka, Manipur and Tripura driving around in cars with just their names on the number plates.
One of the properties of these erstwhile rulers, the “unostentatiously elegant” former summer palace of the royal family of Mayurbhanj in Orissa (now Odisha), later housed an institution with which Hasan’s family was closely related: the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).
Hasan’s father, Prof. Noorul Hasan, taught English in NEHU. Hasan herself studied there. Her own memories form a strand of the story. Father and daughter’s love of English literature occurs like a refrain in those memories. She remembers him, at one point, taking off on “one of his soaring Elysian soliloquies on English literature’s ineffable greatness, starting with King Lear and ending with a poem by Derek Walcott”. Yet it’s not only English literature that is a formative influence for her; her mother taught Hindi. She also happened to be Hindu.
Conflicts and tensions between linguistic, ethnic and religious communities have long been a part of the politics of Assam of which Shillong, until 1972, was the capital. The story of the city cannot be told without engaging with those thorny battles over identity which are a part of lived memory for anyone from the place. They are the opposite of the cosmopolitan culture that is so at home with Walcott poems and Strauss music, or the liberality of outlook where Hindi and English, Hindu and Muslim, are one loving family.
Hasan writes of the 1979 riots between the local Khasis, the town’s dominant population, and the Bengali minority. Her own home was attacked; her Khasi landlady saved them from a mob by telling the crowd, “Leave them alone, they aren’t Bengalis. They’re my people”.
She’s neither Bengali nor Khasi, but Hasan writes that she picked up some of both languages in addition to Hindi and English. “Not being stock figures ourselves, liable to fit in nowhere, we took to pastiche…” she writes.
The themes of ethnic tensions, issues of home and belonging, and Shillong itself as hometown have occurred through much of her earlier work, in the form of fiction. Her 2007 novel Lunatic in My Head was set in early 1990s Shillong—a place periodically wracked by the kind of mob violence that had reached her doorsteps in 1979. Neti, Neti, a later novel that followed one of the characters from Lunatic in My Head, starts in Bangalore (now Bengaluru), where Hasan lived, and then returns to Shillong.
In Hometown, Hasan approaches these themes and the setting of Shillong which animated her fiction, now as memoir and history. Interviews with a wide cast of Shillong characters give her a large part of her material. There are the old Shillong residents, such as Pariat, Dewan, Hossain and the now deceased Sumar Singh Sawian, a Khasi journalist, and one of a minority of Khasis who did not convert to Christianity. There are also Christian evangelical pastors, Bengali academics, a Khasi educator who works with the Ramakrishna Mission, and musicians including that essential Shillong character, Lou Majaw. Perhaps the most gripping interview-profile in the book, however, is with a drug addict she calls Sibyl.
These characters and their stories combine to paint a picture of Shillong in portraits and vignettes whose ends often stretch far beyond Shillong. It is a picture in which the awkward, uncomfortable, violent and sad are present, but the face of Shillong that dominates is the cosmopolitan one, viewed through the lenses of literature and music.
In this, Hometown is a city memoir that is very different from Suketu Mehta’s Maximum City, a book of literary reportage about Mumbai that leaned heavily on interviews of rioters, gangsters, policemen, bar dancers, Bollywood actors, and the Shiv Sena’s founder Bal Thackeray.
The humdrum business of ordinary folks going to work, going home, paying bills, putting food on the table, sending kids to school…those lives are the ones that most inhabitants of any city live. The stuff of such uneventful lives makes for difficult storytelling, no matter what the form. Even fairy tales end where the drama ends, leaving readers with a lie for the ages: “And then they lived happily ever after”.
A few masters of writing about place and memory have managed to evoke some essence, some spirit, of a city with little by way of drama of the Maximum City kind. Orhan Pamuk’s Istanbul comes to mind as the classic example of that kind of city memoir. It has its moments of tension between characters, but the enduring memory of the book is the atmosphere it creates, invokes, and repeats: the feeling of melancholy tinged with nostalgia.
There’s also William Dalrymple’s City of Djinns, the wonderful city memoir of Delhi that is very different from Pamuk’s Istanbul in tone and Mehta’s Mumbai in content. It has memorable characters and portraits, humour, and a structure that works like an archaeological excavation to uncover layers of the palimpsest city. To write memoirs of such venerable megacities is perhaps an easier task than attempting one about a place that began life as a town in the 1860s. The material is bound to be more limited.
Given that limitation, Hasan has done an admirable job. She has assembled a diversity of voices important for so intensely identity-conscious a place, unearthed interesting nuggets of information, and rendered it all in characteristically elegant prose.
Her sympathies lie so visibly with the Shillong where Walcott and Strauss are part of life that the Shillong of the mob that gathered outside her house in 1979 recedes into the background. But both the “son of the soil” Shillong native and the outsider will find something of their city here—which, in a town that has fought so long over who belongs, is itself a quiet achievement.
Samrat Choudhury is an associate professor of practice at the Writing Centre, Shiv Nadar University.