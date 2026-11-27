Jimmy Pariat a.k.a. Bah Bin is sitting in his elegant Shillong living room reminiscing a moment from 1970s Vienna. He’s with his wife at an open-air venue when the band strikes up familiar tunes of Strauss waltzes that they have grown up hearing. They get up to dance. After they come back to their table, they are joined by a New Zealander who had recognized the Khasi jainsem his wife was wearing. The New Zealander had guessed they were from Shillong; she had spent several years in the Khasi Hills just after World War II in a place called Kharang that Bah Bin himself had not heard of.