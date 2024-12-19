Ann Hui has made nearly 30 films, has won Best Director at the Hong Kong Film Awards a record six times, and been given the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale Camera Award. This week, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) honoured her with its lifetime achievement award and a retrospective.

One of Asia’s most prolific filmmakers and a pioneer of the Hong Kong New Wave movement, her films have themes ranging from migration, gender discrimination and the impact of the Chinese takeover of 1997 to alienation in a rapidly changing Hong Kong society. Her stories are invariably steeped in local myth and milieu. Take, for instance, The Secret (1979), her first full-length feature, which draws inspiration from an infamous double murder committed in Hong Kong in 1970. Mixing psychological elements with horror tropes, the film was a commercial success that solidified her status in the industry. While it was not an outright feminist film, it did show Hui’s interest in deconstructing what it meant to be a woman in Hong Kong.

What’s interesting is how Hui stood out during the Hong Kong New Wave movement. While her colleagues like Kirk Wong, Tsui Hark, Alex Cheung, John Woo got busy rejuvenating the already established martial arts/action film genres, and others like Yim Ho, Allen Fong, Patrick Tam were actively involved in telling social stories mixing them with a realist approach, Hui was creating a grand repertoire of her own dabbling in multiple genres effortlessly. Like her peers, she was educated abroad and influenced by western filmmaking, but her aim was to tell stories unique to Hong Kong.

This was achieved with The Vietnam trilogy. It all started in 1978 with The Boy from Vietnam for the TV series Below the Lion Rock. Following the success of her horror comedy The Spooky Bunch (1980), Hui shifted focus to create the last two films of the trilogy. The Story of Woo Viet (1981) saw her team up with actor Chow Yun-fat, who would also become her frequent collaborator. Chow plays the titular character, a Vietnam war veteran on the run. Circumstances first land him in Hong Kong and from there to Philippines where he is forced to become a hitman (a role he went on to play several times in his career, most notably in his collaborations with John Woo) after his lover (Cora Miao) is sold to a local gangster. Woo Viet’s dream of a peaceful and happy life eventually gets crushed. The film mirrors Hong Kong’s own restlessness about the handover and the refugee crisis.

The third film in the trilogy was Boat People (1982), which starred Andy Lau, then a newcomer in the industry, in a pivotal supporting role. It showed the lawlessness in Vietnam after its liberation, as seen through the eyes of Japanese photojournalist (George Lam), who is desperate to help a young girl and her brother escape the country. This was the film that finally won Hui international acclaim. The trilogy highlighted the plight of Vietnamese refugees, or ‘Boat People’, and how their arrival in Hong Kong affected it both socially and politically. It established a Hui trademark: even though she was addressing an international issue, her stories were completely local.

The failure of her ambitious two-parter The Romance of Book and Sword (1987) and Princess Fragrance (1987), an adaptation of Louis Cha’s The Romance of Book and Sword, made Hui return to the themes and subjects she thought she could tackle best—the impact of the handover and the position of women in Hong Kong’s society. Her films became overtly feminist, and she took inspiration from own identity and ancestry (Hui was born in China to a Mainland Chinese father and Japanese mother).

This resulted in Song of the Exile (1990), one of her finest films. Part-autobiographical and part-political, it dealt with a Chinese daughter’s (Maggie Cheung) relationship with her Japanese mother, reflecting Hui’s own fragmented and frictional relationship with her mother. Again, it reflected the crisis in Hong Kong because of the upcoming handover, offering reconciliation and mutual understanding to mend broken relationships.

Another film that addressed the same concerns was Summer Snow (1995), a beautiful story about May (Josephine Ciao), who has to look after her Alzheimer's-afflicted father-in-law (Roy Chia) without any support. Her mother-in-law is dead while her husband is busy. May juggles between different roles—that of a wife, mother, a working woman and also a caregiver. She struggles and eventually one day an act of kindness by her father-in-law makes her realize all hope is not lost. You can see this as Hui offering a cautious reconciliation filled with hope as the Handover approached. But the Handover was never easy, and Hong Kong now shares a complicated relationship with China, which is alluded in the Jade Goddess of Mercy (2003) a tale about a female cop hiding from her bitter gangster lover, whose life she destroyed.

As her career progressed, Hui gave us strong yet vulnerable female characters from all walks of life. She told these stories keeping Hong Kong’s ever changing social and political situation as the backdrop.