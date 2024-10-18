What to watch this week: ‘Woman of the Hour’, ‘The Shadow Strays’ and more

Woman of the Hour This American film is based on an unbelievable real-life incident that took place in 1978, where serial killer Rodney Alcala appeared on the dating show on TV. Anna Kendrick, who stars as one of the contestants, also makes her directorial debut with this film. Daniel Zovatto plays Alcala, and the cast also features Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale. (Netflix) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from 'The Shadow Strays'.

The Shadow Strays Codename 13 (Aurora Ribero), a highly skilled assassin, defies her mentor and invites a world of trouble when she sets out to rescue an 11-year-old boy. Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto's The Night Comes For Us was one of the best action movies of the previous decade, unbelievably violent and grisly. The Shadow Strays promises more of the same. (Netflix)

Lupita Nyong’o voices a robot in 'The Wild Robot'.

The Wild Robot In this animated film based on the children’s book of the same name by Peter Brown, a robot (voiced by Lupita Nyong’o) marooned on an island adopts an orphaned goose (Kit Connor). The voice cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara and Ving Rhames. Directed by Chris Sanders (How to Train Your Dragon). (In theatres)

A still from 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person'

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person A charmer of a film about a shy vampire girl and the even shyer human boy she's drawn to. Canadian director Ariane Louis-Seize adopts a wry, hip tone that will be familiar to modern audiences. But the film also has a welcome warmth and is great to watch with company. (MUBI)

Sebastian Stan stars as Trump in 'The Apprentice'.

The Apprentice This film tracks Donald Trump’s early career as a real estate businessman in New York in the 1970s and ‘80s. It stars Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier in various Marvel films) as Trump, and Jeremy Strong (Succession) as the powerful lawyer Roy Cohn. Directed by Ali Abbasi. (In theatres)

A still from 'Snakes & Ladders'

Snakes & Ladders

After attempting a clumsy cover-up, four mischievous schoolboys find themselves entangled in a case involving a gang of criminals. Kamala Alchemis, Bharath Muralidharan and Ashok Veerappan direct this Tamil comic thriller series curated by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda). Starring Naveen Chandra, Nandha and Manoj Bharathiraja. (Amazon Prime)

