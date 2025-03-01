‘Anora’, leading the Best Picture race, is finally streaming in India
Summary‘Anora’ is a film that rebels against being labelled. Baker has created a piece of art that's outrageously fun and devastatingly poignant
Sean Baker’s Anora explodes onto the screen like a firecracker in a midnight alleyway—it’s a restless, breathless ride, a film straddling so many genres and refusing to be tamed. Baker slams together unlikely romance, riotous comedy, and a relentless Uncut Gems–esque nocturnal adventure, eventually taking us to heart-wrenching drama. It’s a rush, and it left me both exhilarated and haunted. Anora, my pick for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, can now be watched in India on BookMyShow Stream.