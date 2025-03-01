‘Anora’, leading the Best Picture race, is finally streaming in India

To me, what makes Anora such a powerful and original achievement is its refusal to be anything less than unabashedly, brilliantly human. Baker has conjured up something special, something alive, a treatise on superficiality and sex and fairy tales we force ourselves to believe in just in order to get through the day. With performances that burn with an incandescent authenticity—led by a transcendent Mikey Madison—Anora dares to embrace its contradictions and, in doing so, creates a dazzling mosaic of life as we know it. It’s messy, it’s inevitable and—in the cold light of morning—not quite what we hoped it would be. Yet, like a great movie that finds you when you least expect it, some things shine through. Anora may not be a diamond, but she’s bloody bright.