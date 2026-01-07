Lounge Loves: Coconut subscription, a unique made-to-order bag and more

Classic Crime Since 2014, the British Library has been publishing mystery novels and short stories from its archives—most of them books that have been out of print for over 50 years. It brings out around 10 titles each year, with the list standing at 140 books at the end of 2025. It’s a treasure trove for lovers of Golden Age crime, and contrary to expectations, they’re not all cosy mysteries. There are police procedurals, adventure mysteries, amateur sleuths, and even some hard-boiled crime. These are authors you’re unlikely to have heard of unless you’re a serious British crime aficionado—E.C.R Lorac, Christianna Brand, Lettice Cooper—but each book is a revelation. The slightly better known Anthony Berkeley is my favourite so far; his Malice Aforethought, The Poisoned Chocolates Case and Not to be Taken should be considered masterpieces of crime.

—Shrabonti Bagchi Shouldering Art At a time when “it” bags change every month and the market is flooded with (mostly boring) options, finding a bag that feels unique, timeless and beautiful can be a challenge. A few months ago, while scrolling Instagram, I came across a silver-and-brass bag by PTL, a brand based in Lahore, Pakistan—a country whose products aren’t easily accessible to people in India. I mentioned the made-to-order bag in passing to a friend who lives in Lahore. Months later, when we met in another country for a vacation, she surprised me with the same piece. Shaped like a paan leaf, it can hold little more than a lipstick. But its hand-engraved Mughal-era motifs turn it into something far more than an accessory—it’s wearable art. And what makes it truly priceless is the thought and effort my friend put into bringing it to me.

— Pooja Singh

How to Dress a Fish Bengalis love their fish but they also like them well dressed. During the pre-wedding gayey holud (haldi) ceremony, the groom’s side, along with other gifts, sends a whole (raw) fish to the bride’s side, signifying good fortune. Seeing a fish decked like a bride and displayed on a platter is one thing, but to watch it getting readied is another. I have witnessed this by accident while walking around the Manicktala wet market in north Kolkata. The fish, usually a rohu, is laid out on a tray and a guy goes about stapling the pleats of a sari with the precision of a skilled craftsman—adding a nose ring and a garland for the final flourish. There was a fish outfitted in kurta-dhoti too. All very dapper, but it definitely felt like a fish out of water.

—Nipa Charagi

Happy and Hydrated The best thing I bought this year” segment in Lounge’s year-end issue last week got me thinking about my best buy of 2025. Mid-September, I signed up for a coconut subscription from my building’s fruit vendor. Since then, after a long work day, I’ve been going back home excited because I know a tender coconut will be waiting outside my gate. It marks the end of the day’s activities and the beginning of the night-time routine. On days the vendor delays delivery, I find myself pinging him on WhatsApp to enquire about it. It’s now become a ritual that even friends visiting close to sunset have become a part of. Some recount the benefits of drinking coconut water daily, others ask if it’s okay to have it at night.