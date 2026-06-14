How a medical crisis led a Dutch writer to embrace his non-binary identity

Other doctors urge him to have a baby before undergoing hysterectomy. But the patient cannot be persuaded. When he asks his dying mother for advice, she asks him to stick to the script: Be with Mort and build a life of domestic bliss, complete with children. Hoogenkamp’s mother had also endured a loveless marriage to a good but unexciting man for the sake of her children. It is only with her final wish—to have I Want to Break Free by Queen blasted out of an amplifier as her coffin is lowered into the ground—that she decides to draw attention to who she actually was.