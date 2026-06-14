How a medical crisis led a Dutch writer to embrace his non-binary identity

Considering this grim prognosis, instead of living under a sentence, Hoogenkamp decided to get a double mastectomy and hysterectomy after his mother died. He had a “sweet boyfriend” at the time, a man named Mort, who had pledged not to leave him no matter the outcome of the procedure, and a close friend, Charlotte, who held his hand through the days of surgery and a long, hard recovery. But by the time Hoogenkamp woke up in his hospital bed, something had radically shifted at the core of his being.