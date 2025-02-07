Anuja Dasgupta: Merging art and nature through ‘cameraless photography’

Anuja Dasgupta, 28, was born in Patna, but has spent the last few years immersed in Ladakh, far from the madding crowd, perfecting an art form she calls “anthotypes". Leaves, flowers, fruits, berries, air, water, sunlight, birds and animals are the raw materials of her work and active collaborators, too. Dasgupta describes the outcome of these adventures as “cameraless photography", where each piece emerges as a thing of beauty, born on the cusp of uncertainty, entirely subject to the whims of nature and the elements.

Underneath the delicate dance of colours in these abstract forms, there is an engaged political sensibility. Dasgupta’s dialogue with colonial depictions of Ladakh, especially with the work of archaeologist Alexander Cunningham, has led to a set of profoundly meaningful photo-books. Despite being a self-taught photographer, she has won awards and fellowships, including the Portrait Prize at the Indian Photo Festival (2017), the Prince Claus Seed Award (2021) and a Pro Helvetia residency (2024).

In an email interview, Dasgupta spoke about her evolution as “an accidental artist", finding new ways of innovation and discovery, and carving her niche in the creative ecosystem. Edited excerpts.

What drew you to Ladakh as the starting point for your work?

Some of my fondest memories are from a family trip to Ladakh in 2011, which was my first photographic expedition as we had just bought a Canon compact camera. My move to Ladakh happened because of my independent coursework on Archival Explorations during my MA in 2018. I started reading Alexander Cunningham’s Ladák: Physical, Statistical, and Historical (1854), one of the most revered historical archives on the region, in tandem with my personal archives from 2011.

I wanted to contest Cunningham’s claim of giving a “full and accurate account of Ladák" in his literature. So, I began a series of workshops at Lamdon School, Leh, where students responded to different sections of the book in their own ways. I juxtaposed their texts, drawings and paintings (2018) with my own photographs and parts of my travelogue (2011), along with sections from Cunningham’s book (1854). The result was a hand-bound artist’s book series titled Four Full and Accurate Accounts of Ladák (2018).

How did you arrive at the cameraless anthotypes as a format?

Because I wanted a snack! I was walking by the Indus near Leh one afternoon and plucked some fresh seabuckthorn berries. They turned out to be overripe and instantly squished between my fingers.

And that’s when I had a light-bulb moment, wondering if I can test this orange pigment’s photo-sensitivity. I went back home, made a seabuckthorn emulsion, and coated it on a sheet of paper. After three sunny days, my test prints were a success—I had a crisp camera-less photograph made by seabuckthorn berries!

View Full Image An anthotype made with black goji berry. (Photograph courtesy Anuja Dasgupta)

Describe the process of making an anthotype, its joys and challenges.

If you’ve ever placed a fresh leaf or flower in between the pages of your notebook, you’d know that plants leave pigmented impressions on paper which then fade over time.

For an anthotype, it is that anthocyanin pigment which is used as a photo-emulsion. Anthocyacins respond to light, which visually means they change colour. Say I want to make an anthotype of a button. I make an emulsion by crushing some plant matter (petals, leaves, etc.), coat it on some thick paper and let it dry. Then I place the button on it (like composing a photograph) and leave the paper under the sun.

With time, my paper will change colour as the plant chemicals react to sunlight, but the portion of the paper covered underneath the button is blocked, so that doesn’t change as it is not exposed to the sun. And there you have an anthotype—a camera-less photograph of the button. Now as a photographic process, one can use additives like alcohol etc., to the emulsion to catalyse the exposure process or sharpen the photograph, which I personally stray from.

As you can imagine, this process itself is laborious and not using additives makes it even slower and more unpredictable. So the joy and challenge are one: I never know what will become of my photograph simply because I have negligible control over the makers of the photograph, which are plant matter and sunlight.

View Full Image Anthotype made with seabuckthorn. (Photograph courtesy Anuja Dasgupta)

What have you learned from the forms you inhabit and move between as an artist—photography, anthotypes, bookmaking?

I am an accidental artist. I say that not only because of my lack of formal training, but also because each of the forms you mention came to me almost as a serendipitous accident. Bookmaking is a form with which I have the most fun. The tactility of stitching images and words together is something I have enjoyed since making journals and family albums—a responsibility which somehow always fell upon me. Another sudden responsibility was a family photo I took as a child. The flash I fired off my mother’s 35mm is still fresh in my mind, and I was in awe seeing the printed photographs which came from the lab a week later. I wanted to learn the wonders of light and how it captures moments. The camera taught me, and now I continue to learn with sunlight. The anthotype has been the most challenging medium for me, as working with sunlight for camera-less photography is a lesson in impermanence.

Would it be right to think of nature as your collaborator in your work? Your process is slow, uncertain and complicated by layers of friction. Does it feel like a test of patience ever?

Absolutely, nature is a co-creator in my works. As I forage blooms and blossoms, my practice becomes seasonal. I’d say the most complicated is my long-term series, Elemental Whispers, where I work with rivers and expose anthotypes over days and weeks. With unpredictable ripples driven by the wind, sun and snow, I have not only damaged but lost several of my works—to mud, cattle, birds, and even the river itself. So yes, it is a serious test of patience. But it is also rewarding. Collaborating with nature from start to finish for this project teaches me to embrace slowness as awareness.

Your work stands out for its deep connection with the climate crisis and politics of the margins. Where do you see yourself vis-a-vis the world of mainstream of art and commerce?

Living in Ladakh has had a profound impact on me, which has largely enabled my understanding of the world as one that is dependent on causes and conditions. I want my art practice to reflect this, so phytogeography became a creative method for it. I believe plants are nature’s silent stewards, and two things bother me: the lack of discourse around trans-Himalayan flora and the anatomical, frozen, impassive manner of plant documentation which is the only known language for reading plants. So I try to push that language by embracing the ephemeral rhythms of nature.

My anthotype prints are actually works in-progress as they continue to change colour and fade. Now I understand that these may not be the most desirable works of art in an ecosystem where one does incline towards flawlessness. But at the same time, I do sense a shift towards appreciating imperfections, and I am grateful for the opportunities that come my way. I have a long way to go, and I am excited to witness this shift.

What are you working on now?

I am working on a book of anthotypes, punctuated with narratives around trans-Himalayan flora. This is being supported by the Generator co-operative fund awarded by Experimenter gallery. I am looking forward to making this as a phyto-photo documentation of Ladakh—an all-in-one diary, guide, and archive.