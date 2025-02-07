Lounge
Anuja Dasgupta: Merging art and nature through ‘cameraless photography’
Somak Ghoshal 6 min read 07 Feb 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryA self-taught photographer from Patna specialises in creating anthotypes using nature's raw materials
Anuja Dasgupta, 28, was born in Patna, but has spent the last few years immersed in Ladakh, far from the madding crowd, perfecting an art form she calls “anthotypes". Leaves, flowers, fruits, berries, air, water, sunlight, birds and animals are the raw materials of her work and active collaborators, too. Dasgupta describes the outcome of these adventures as “cameraless photography", where each piece emerges as a thing of beauty, born on the cusp of uncertainty, entirely subject to the whims of nature and the elements.
