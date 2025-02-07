Anuja Dasgupta: Merging art and nature through ‘cameraless photography’

What have you learned from the forms you inhabit and move between as an artist—photography, anthotypes, bookmaking?

I am an accidental artist. I say that not only because of my lack of formal training, but also because each of the forms you mention came to me almost as a serendipitous accident. Bookmaking is a form with which I have the most fun. The tactility of stitching images and words together is something I have enjoyed since making journals and family albums—a responsibility which somehow always fell upon me. Another sudden responsibility was a family photo I took as a child. The flash I fired off my mother’s 35mm is still fresh in my mind, and I was in awe seeing the printed photographs which came from the lab a week later. I wanted to learn the wonders of light and how it captures moments. The camera taught me, and now I continue to learn with sunlight. The anthotype has been the most challenging medium for me, as working with sunlight for camera-less photography is a lesson in impermanence.