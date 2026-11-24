The ongoing solo highlights that her work defies categorisation. And indeed Sud hates labels of any kind—be it of a feminist or an activist. She has never tried to make a statement; instead she simply responds to situations around her. Sud has often said that a dressed person comes with some markers of culture, community and gender. However, the body does not have any nationality or religion. Calling her a feminist artist, or someone who focuses largely on the female figure, would be limiting her to cultural meanings when her work is more universal in context. She has addressed pertinent issues—artifical insemination, Mumbai terror attacks, the Nirbhaya case or the covid-19 pandemic—but in her own unique way through experiences accumulated in a woman’s body. “In his essay, artist Rameshwar Broota has succinctly summed this up. He says that Sud presents the reality of a woman's body better as she understands the female form better just as he understands the male form better. Sud's gaze seeks out the reality of a woman's life. She doesn’t hesitate to depict a woman with a protruding belly or sagging breasts going about her work. Sud’s experience of inhabiting a female body empowers her to understand and show how it responds to a situation,” explains Khare Ghose.