Anupam Sud’s paintings at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, exhibit a certain vulnerability of the human figure. The artist evokes the complexity of interior worlds, where fragility and resilience coexist. Her works capture the in-between moments of rest, reflection, and exploration of desires and tensions, which often get buried in the mundanity of the day. However, Sud does not allude to these churnings directly, but leaves traces and hints, asking the viewer to piece together these stories of inner journeys. Take, for instance, the oil on canvas from 1983, titled Looking for a Passenger, in which the cityscape is imbued with a sense of languorous waiting. As minarets loom in the background, a rickshaw, bereft of a passenger, stands out as a patient albeit lonesome protagonist. Also striking is the figure of a lady, dressed in a sari, who has either disembarked or made a brief halt by the vehicle. Though we don’t get to see her face, Sud gives us details—the slight stoop, the creased pallu, a tentative gesture of adjusting the dress—that say so much about the person.
Usually at exhibitions, viewers get to see Sud’s etchings and intaglio prints, given the artist’s prolific career as a printmaker. However, her ongoing retrospective at the NGMA, In the Etched Trace of Time: Six Decades of Anupam Sud, you get to see a range of paintings, sketches and drawings made through her career. Presented in collaboration with Dhoomimal Gallery and curated by Archana Khare Ghose, the display includes sketches from her growing up years in Shimla, early works from her days as a student of painting at the College of Art, New Delhi, and prints created in London while on a scholarship. Her knowledge of intaglio processes, lithography and screen printings carry whiffs of oils and watercolours as well. In spite of her lifelong pursuit of printmaking, Sud never really gave up on painting or drawing. All of these different elements also come through in the two-volume publication accompanying the exhibition (on view till 24 November) featuring interviews with the artist and essays by the likes of Rameshwar Broota, P.D. Dhumal, Ashok Vajpeyi and Yashodhara Dalmia.
There are several threads that run through her multifaceted practice—one of the most significant ones being the focus on the human form, often depicted as barebodied figures. At the exhibition, etchings like Engineering Self (2016) and Morning Walk (1974) are stark examples of how Sud has explored the relationship of the body with the space around it. Morning Walk particularly seems to speak to today’s times. Dark swirls of polluted air create a dense backdrop as sculpted muscular figures stride into rectangular gateways, thereby showing the growing friction in urban spaces. In a 2021-interview to Lounge, Sud mentioned that she began to work on figures as she was inspired by the play of light on tight skin, the volume of muscles. It was fascinating for her to build these forms and shapes irrespective of age and gender.
Beyond labels
Sud’s practice has been a subject of constant study in the past five to six years. A noteworthy facet that has emerged is that her treatment of the naked form is not sexualised in any way. Rather the stripped away figure shows a certain assertion over the body, the form often acting as a gateway or a mirror to aspirations, emotions and anxieties. The 2021-group exhibition, Ways of Seeing, at the DAG, New Delhi, featured Sud’s powerful work, Draupadi’s Vow. The show questioned the way the body has been “seen” differently by female and male artists, and the artist’s work showed a woman taking charge of her own body, thus challenging patriarchal constructs. A solo show in 2022 at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, titled Between Vows and Words, highlighted the word puns and visual puzzles that Sud has put together in her works in the form of “half-open chest of drawers, half-visible words, stumbling dice, broken grid, or headless torsos”. “Despite being figurative and exhibiting a great formal coherence, her works disrupt narration or elucidation, opting for a suspended closure,” wrote Roobina Karode, artistic director and chief curator, KNMA, in her note.
The ongoing solo highlights that her work defies categorisation. And indeed Sud hates labels of any kind—be it of a feminist or an activist. She has never tried to make a statement; instead she simply responds to situations around her. Sud has often said that a dressed person comes with some markers of culture, community and gender. However, the body does not have any nationality or religion. Calling her a feminist artist, or someone who focuses largely on the female figure, would be limiting her to cultural meanings when her work is more universal in context. She has addressed pertinent issues—artifical insemination, Mumbai terror attacks, the Nirbhaya case or the covid-19 pandemic—but in her own unique way through experiences accumulated in a woman’s body. “In his essay, artist Rameshwar Broota has succinctly summed this up. He says that Sud presents the reality of a woman's body better as she understands the female form better just as he understands the male form better. Sud's gaze seeks out the reality of a woman's life. She doesn’t hesitate to depict a woman with a protruding belly or sagging breasts going about her work. Sud’s experience of inhabiting a female body empowers her to understand and show how it responds to a situation,” explains Khare Ghose.
Take, for instance, a painting of a sprightly woman, a little bent out of shape, holding a pan and looking aggressively into the viewer’s eyes. A child’s head is bobbing in the background. You start piecing the woman’s story together—perhaps she is a mother or a caregiver, loaded with responsibilities of the family with no time for self-care. In another significant print, a woman is shown seated in front of the mirror putting on makeup even as the chaos of the everyday unfurls in the backdrop. Through this image, Sud subverts the daily objectification of women, which pushes their pain into ignominy. “Sometimes you talk about pain, sometimes joy. I talk about emotions but don’t deal with them emotionally. This distilling is important because if I succumb to the emotions myself, then the work can become soaked with those. My work certainly has humour too—though some have called it cynicism,” the artist mentioned in the 2021-interview to Lounge.
Her sketches and paintings show a shift in her own inner worlds. In the show, the large-scale paintings are juxtaposed against the prints. The shifts are not so much in the vocabulary but in her own engagement with the world. The earliest works created in college are nearing abstraction. However, even in those abstracts, you can spot a nebulous figure. “In her early figurative works, she focused on the external world of women. In her later more iconic prints, she spotlighted the thought process and the mental state. This shift from the external to the internal was quite significant,” explains Khare Ghose.