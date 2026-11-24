Anupam Sud’s paintings at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, exhibit a certain vulnerability of the human figure. The artist evokes the complexity of interior worlds, where fragility and resilience coexist. Her works capture the in-between moments of rest, reflection, and exploration of desires and tensions, which often get buried in the mundanity of the day. However, Sud does not allude to these churnings directly, but leaves traces and hints, asking the viewer to piece together these stories of inner journeys. Take, for instance, the oil on canvas from 1983, titled Looking for a Passenger, in which the cityscape is imbued with a sense of languorous waiting. As minarets loom in the background, a rickshaw, bereft of a passenger, stands out as a patient albeit lonesome protagonist. Also striking is the figure of a lady, dressed in a sari, who has either disembarked or made a brief halt by the vehicle. Though we don’t get to see her face, Sud gives us details—the slight stoop, the creased pallu, a tentative gesture of adjusting the dress—that say so much about the person.