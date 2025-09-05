India’s first campus novel returns after 30 years

As far as opening lines of novels are concerned, The Higher Education of Geetika Mehendiratta by writer and scholar Anuradha Marwah makes a lasting first impression. “It was morning. I didn’t have to go to college till 10.30 am," the chatty, eponymous narrator informs the reader. “There was nothing to do except cry, make a phone call or masturbate." It takes considerable chutzpah for a debut novelist to live up to this tone of droll, understated ennui—but Marwah, who currently teaches English at Delhi’s Zakir Husain College, delivers on this promise abundantly.
First published in 1993, The Higher Education of Geetika Mehendiratta is one of India’s earliest “campus novels", as the burb from its publisher claims. Recently reissued in an all-new avatar, the book harks back to the golden age of Indian writing in English, when the market wasn’t overflowing with a zillion authors and the readers were, most likely, less distracted by the internet. In the early 1990s, Marwah was a young mother of two, teaching at Miranda House college in Delhi. “I was overwhelmed, not in touch with myself," she tells me on a video call from the US, where she is currently on an academic assignment. “I felt I needed to do something that would involve me completely, for a long time."
So she joined a writing group of (mostly) Indian and American women in Delhi, who enjoyed listening to snippets of the “plotless novel" she had begun to work on. Somewhat to her surprise, eventually Geetika Mehendiratta got written and was published to, mostly, critical acclaim. “A few readers found the language a bit too informal, let’s say," Marwah adds. In the years to come, the novel would attract serious scholarly attention, while its author would go on to write several other plays and novels, her most recent being The Aunties of Vasant Kunj (2024). Geetika Mehendiratta, the narrator of Marwah’s first novel, is a young woman studying for a master’s degree in English in “Desertvadi", a small town in Rajasthan, most likely inspired by Ajmer.
Among her peers, especially women of her age, she sticks out like a sore thumb. Not only is she a gifted student who speaks fluent English (a somewhat rare achievement among most of her classmates, who can manage pidgin English at their best), but she also drives a “black and bulky Hero Majestic" motorbike to college. What’s more, she has a boyfriend called Anirudh, or Andy, with whom she boldly engages in premarital hanky-panky.
Geetika comes from a middle-class family, like most of her fellow students, but her parents are determinedly progressive. They are academics as well as grassroots social workers, who believe in educating their daughter not because a solid degree would make her marriageable but, rather, to give her a fighting chance to build a career in the civil services. Money and power are the two pillars on which Geetika’s parents want her to focus. Our young heroine’s eyes, however, are trained on other prizes. She writes poems and stories. She wants to be a teacher like her parents. Most of all, she wants to go to “Lutyenabad", the capital city, for an MPhil degree.
The story unfolds through the storms and stresses of her life—the clash between Geetika’s ambitions and her parents’ vision of her future, the reckless marriage of her elder brother, and the microaggressions of Andy’s mother, who hovers like a dark cloud over their relationship. All familiar terrain even today. As luck would have it, Geetika gets a chance to work as a liaison officer at Sportsaid, an international event held in Lutyenabad, where she meets Ratish, her second boyfriend, who comes from a well-to-do family. He has more polish than Andy but, in the end, also reveals his true colours. In a sense, it is thanks to him that Geetika’s life changes forever, seemingly for the worse in the short-term but maybe not so in the future.
The plot moves limpidly—tragic and amusing by turn— never short on drama and filmy appeal. “When I wrote Geetika Mehendiratta, most of the major fiction writers in English in India were men," Marwah says. “Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children (1981) had a major impact on me, as did other novels— by Amitav Ghosh, I.Allan Sealy, and Shashi Tharoor." Arundhati Roy’s The God of Small Things (1997) was yet to appear, and it seemed to Marwah that the men were all invested in writing “the big novels". Taking her cue, she began to focus on “the smaller everyday things" that ultimately came together in her first novel, which several critics described as a “Bildungsroman", a literary genre that focuses on the psychological and moral transformation of its protagonist.
Geetika’s journey from innocence to experience, in Marwah’s words, describes her “need to commit to a certain way of thinking about the world." “She realises she has to rise above her fascination with bourgeois ideas of social mobility," as she explains. Geetika learns, at immense personal cost during her romantic entanglements, that the world holds no space for women like her—independent, opinionated, keen to live by their own rules. Only in the proximity of other women like her—be it while travelling in the “ladies’ compartment" of a train or inside the staffroom of the college she ends up teaching at—that Geetika discovers solidarities and support systems she doesn’t get from her lovers and family members.
More than three decades after it was published, it may seem that Geetika Mehendiratta is set in a past where young middle-class women had far more battles to fight than they have to today. Such an assumption rings true and can even be validated by data. Official figures show that India’s female labour participation rate has seen an uptick over the last decade, but that doesn’t mean all is hunky-dory for working women. “The dilemmas that Geetika faces are still there among women across generations," Marwah says. Especially among young people, with whom she interacts on a daily basis because of her job, “there are far too many men like Ratish."
“Even today, how many men would willingly compromise on their career to look after their children?" Marwah asks. Women are far more empowered to take control of their lives now, but too many women are still forced to make a choice between being their own person and giving into the demands of convention, she adds. As The Higher Education of Geetika Mehendiratta shows, through its tears and laughter, that even as women get to exercise their choice, they usually end up paying a steep price for asserting their rights.