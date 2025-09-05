India’s first campus novel returns after 30 years

The story unfolds through the storms and stresses of her life—the clash between Geetika’s ambitions and her parents’ vision of her future, the reckless marriage of her elder brother, and the microaggressions of Andy’s mother, who hovers like a dark cloud over their relationship. All familiar terrain even today. As luck would have it, Geetika gets a chance to work as a liaison officer at Sportsaid, an international event held in Lutyenabad, where she meets Ratish, her second boyfriend, who comes from a well-to-do family. He has more polish than Andy but, in the end, also reveals his true colours. In a sense, it is thanks to him that Geetika’s life changes forever, seemingly for the worse in the short-term but maybe not so in the future.