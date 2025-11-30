Anuradha Roy’s ‘Called By the Hills': An artist's eye meets a naturalist’s grief

Living and working in relative isolation for the greater part of the year, she is cut off from the socioeconomic forces that fuel the business of publishing. Time, as she writes, in the hills is not a predictable dimension. Days may blur as one is trying to plug leaky roofs, or is lost in the absorbing ritual of making pottery, or simply lost in conversation with a visiting friend. Just as the mountains don’t care for the laws of the writerly life, especially of the publicity engine that runs it, most of Roy’s neighbours have little to say about the fact that she is a “writer" by profession. In her acknowledgement of this reality, there isn’t any grouse or martyrdom; only grati tude for it being so grounding. Compared to the deafening cacophony of promotions that city dwelling writers are drowned in, a writerly home in the hills feels like a blessing like no other.