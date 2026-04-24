What to watch this week: ‘Apex’, ‘This Is A Gardening Show’ and more

Apex A rock climber (Charlize Theron) in the Australian Outback finds she’s being hunted by a cunning killer (Taron Egerton). This action thriller is directed by Baltasar Kormákur. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'This Is A Gardening Show'.

This Is A Gardening Show Comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis (the Hangover films) learns about horticulture in his typically offbeat fashion, with the help of experts and enthusiastic children. Produced by Jon Kamen, Chris Kim and Frank Scherma. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image Jaafar Jackson in 'Michael'.

Micheal Michael Jackson gets a glitzy biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and written by John Logan (Skyfall). Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, plays the singer, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long as his parents. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image A still from '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple'.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple